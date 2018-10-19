Gympie could be hit by severe storms again

Could more destructive storms strike Gympie? This radar image predicts a low pressure trough over the south east, including Gympie, late Sunday. Courtesy of Weatherzone.

WHILE parts of Gympie are still reeling from one of the worst storms the region has seen, more storms are on the horizon.

Gympie could be hit with a series of severe storms, that have the potential to deliver hail and damaging winds.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Nick Shera said Sunday and Monday are the most likely time for unstable weather activity, but thunderstorms could surface up until Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure will stabilise weather tomorrow, before a new upper trough moves in from the west increasing instability, he said.

The uncertain weather will add to Gympie's high above-average rain total for October, with patchy rain forecast for most of the week from tomorrow and heavier downfalls in isolated storms expected.

From Monday to Friday parts of the Gympie region could get up to 10-15mm each day, Mr Shera said.

While up to 25mm could fall in heavier storms he said.

Up until today, Gympie had received 234.8mm of rain this month, between three and four times Gympie's October average of 65.8mm.

It is close to a quarter of Gympie's 856.4mm total rainfall for the year so far.

If rainfall totals reach the higher end of next weeks' estimated forecast, at 15mm a day, Gympie could have the wettest October on record, beating the 1949 record of 321.1mm.