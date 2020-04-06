Gympie coronavirus: Govt says what we should do this Easter

You might have to play backyard cricket on your own this weekend, as the Govt asks Aussies to stay home. Picture: Evan Morgan

THE Federal Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud has asked for all Australians to observe the health directives and to stay at home this Easter.

Minister Littleproud said getting away at Easter will have to be put on hold this year because the risk of spreading COVID-19 to remote and regional Australia is too great.

“We all have to follow the medical advice from the state and federal Chief Medical Officers and remain in our homes unless it is essential,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Our regions don’t have the medical resources that people enjoy in metropolitan Australia.

“If the virus got into remote communities it would overwhelm those health facilities quickly.

“There would need to be evacuations that put unnecessary pressure on our road and air ambulance officers.

“Under normal circumstances rural and regional Australia would welcome you with open arms but at the moment we can’t even shake hands.

“This is the time when we can all do our bit to look after our fellow Australians, our communities and our families.

“And when we get through this crisis and we get to move around the country again, come and see rural and regional Australia and we’ll show you how grateful we are.”