A SAD SIGHT: Heilbronns Friendly Grocer Gympie has shut its doors and moved into liquidation, ending a 115-year run.
Gympie corner store goes into liquidation after 115 years

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
29th Jul 2020 1:02 PM
GYMPIE has lost one of its last friendly grocers, with the popualar Heilbronns Friendly Grocer on Duke St shutting its doors and moving into liquidation.

The store’s parent company, Abid Australia, made the decision to close the CBD-based Friendly Grocer Gympie shop at a general business meeting yesterday.

Worrells Maroochydore’s Paul Noguieia has been appointed as liquidator.

Worrells has been contacted for comment.

Customers were greeted by locked doors and this note.
Heilbronns first opened in 1915.

The original owner took over what was a run-down and abandond butcher shop after he struck gold.

He was killed out the front of the store when a horse kicked him in the chest.

His widow took over the business and ran it with her spinster sister; it stayed in the family for three generations before David Henwood bought it in 1993.

David Henwood owned the shop from 1993 to 2016.
Mr Henwood became a fixture on Duke St for two decades, eventually moving on in 2016 and selling the shop to new owners.

ABN records reveal Abid Australia took over the grocery store in February this year.

It was one of two businesses owned by the company, along with Foodworks Birtinya.

