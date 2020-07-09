Gympie cops healthy helping of rain with more on the way

Gympie has been hit with a healthy amount of rain into this afternoon, but Bureau of Meteorology radars show just a smattering still falling.

GYMPIE got its highest rainfall levels in almost a month this morning, with the Gold City receiving a 14mm downpour as of 3pm this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology had forecasted rain as an almost sure thing today, but only 1.2mm had fallen by 9am.

The biggest surges came with 4.4mm at 10am and a jump from 7.5mm to 12.5mm between 10.30 and 11am, according to the BoM’s latest observations.

Gympie hadn’t seen this kind of rain since June 15, when a 25.8mm downpour soaked the region.

Chances of further falls later today remain slim, with the bureau stating showers are less likely later this afternoon and into this evening.

There could be plenty more rain to come later in the week, starting with a 30 per cent chance tomorrow and increasing to a 40 per cent chance of falls up to 1mm on Saturday.

It gets better from there, jumping to a 70 per cent chance of between 1 and 4mm on Sunday, and then a 60 per cent chance of anything between 4mm and 15mm on Monday.

Gympie woke to its warmest start of the month this morning according to the Bureau’s observations, with the minimum only dropping to 10.8C.

The coldest morning of the month – and the year to date – came on Sunday, at a teeth-chattering 1.1C.

Today’s maximum so far was 18.4C at 2pm. The BoM expects a warm end to the week, with maximum temps between 23 and 24C through to Monday.