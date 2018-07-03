Gympie cops asked to help get rid of enemies under man's car

A man has pleaded guilty to multiple dugs and weapon charges after turning up at the Gympie Police Station "in a paranoid state” and asking them to help remove the enemies under his car.

THOMAS Robert Williams only thought he had problems, until he asked for police help.

Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday heard that Williams was paranoid on amphetamine when he thought the imaginary enemies under his car could be removed by police.

He was disqualified from driving when he stopped his car opposite the Channon St police station and had an illegal flick knife in his possession.

Williams pleaded guilty to disqualified driving and possessing the knife on May 3.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing another knife and drug utensils on June 16 in Apollonian Vale. The court was told William was on parole at the time, with his parole currently suspended.

"He was in a paranoid state and appeared to be affected by a substance,” the police prosecutor said.

"There were no people under the car.”

Williams, 31, was too afraid to exit his car unaccompanied and was taken to Gympie Hospital "in a paranoid state”.

"I do need help with illicit drugs,” he told the court by video link from prison.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan spoke of the drug's danger.

"The evil of ice, methylamphetamine or speed - whatever you want to call it - is what it can do to the mind,” he said.

Mr Callaghan said he accepted Williams was genuinely remorseful but sentenced him to nine months' jail, with parole eligibility in September.

He disqualified Williams from driving for two years.