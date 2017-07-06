Gympie cops a sprinkling, but rain and cold on the way

IT was a welcome surprise late yesterday, dark rolling clouds coming in from the south to deliver some always-appreciated rain yesterday.

The rain did appear late in the evening, but it was far from the deluge many were holding out for - with 3.2mm having fallen as of 8.30 this morning.

Morning fog aside, any rainfall later today is looking unlikely, with Gympie heading toward a pleasant maximum of 24 degrees.

Things are looking up on Friday however, with the Bureau of Meteorology saying locals might be in for a thunderstorm from late morning onwards.

Other areas across the region fared a little better overnight, with Kingaroy receiving 11mm and Gayndah with 8.8mm in rainfall.

Closer to the Cooloola Coast, and Double Island was barely touched at all with a paltry 1mm, while Tewantin copped 5.2mm.

Big chill on the horizon

Enjoy the warmer-than-usual temperatures while they last, with the weekend promising a return to brisker mornings.

Expect a frosty low of around five degrees come Monday and Tuesday next week.