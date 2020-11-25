Gympie, Cooloola Coast bowls comps heat up as season end nears

Last Wednesday Linda Collins, Jenny Crerar, Carol Reedman and Daphne Davies, a team that combined the experience of seasoned players with the enthusiasm of newer ones, represented Gympie Ladies at Pomona's day to raise funds for research into childhood cancer.

Last Wednesday Linda Collins, Jenny Crerar, Carol Reedman and Daphne Davies, a team that combined the experience of seasoned players with the enthusiasm of newer ones, represented Gympie Ladies at Pomona's day to raise funds for research into childhood cancer.

Cooloola Coast Bowls Results week ending November 22

What a great week for bowling and sport in general. We all seem to be getting on with our sport now and finding ways to cope with whatever the restrictions are. The State of Origin NRL decider was a highlight for the week with Queensland once again running out winners. We had good turnouts all week starting with a full green on Tuesday and it followed on all week.

Tuesday, November 17, Nominated Jackpot Pairs

A big day with all the big guns out trying their hardest to impress. And impress they did as the quality of bowling was superb. But with all the close games there has to be winners. The winners of the second round were Aileen Barnett and Dave Livick. The winners on the day were Ken McLean and Dennis Kerr who won out against tough opposition. The Jackpot was also won so we start again next week with a new jackpot.

Thursday, November 19, Mixed Social Bowls

Very hot conditions saw a big green looking for the comfort of the air conditioned club room at the end of the game but it did not deter them from enjoying the day of bowls. Some very good bowling saw some close finishes.

The winners on the day were Sue Pollitt and Peter Ross who matched the spin on the wheel with the best score plus ends to beat the heat.

Cooloola Coast Thursday Mixed Social Bowls winners Sue Pollitt and Peter Ross.

Saturday State of Origin

We had a replay of the Wednesday’s game on the green with Queensland bowlers facing off against the rest of Australian states. Our annual grudge match saw some very colourful players and some determined faces play bowls to prove that we can all have a great day of sport and still have fun doing it with a full green of triples. Queensland proved once again too strong for the rest of the States and won the shield and the bragging rights for another year. But it won’t be long before we have a return match and once again roll out all the barbs.

What a great day to finish the week and once again prove that good sportsmanship wins all the time.

Everybody enjoyed themselves and we all look forward to the next match. With just three weeks left to play this year we are all getting as much green time as possible before our maintenance is done.

Even our new recruits are eager to finish the year with a few games.

We are all appreciating the time we have before the festive season starts so will see you all soon.

Gary Holyoak

Cooloola Coast Bowls: Jill Falzon and Jeff

Gympie Bowls Club – Southside

Last Wednesday Linda Collins, Jenny Crerar, Carol Reedman and Daphne Davies, a team that combined the experience of seasoned players with the enthusiasm of newer ones, represented Gympie Ladies at Pomona’s day to raise funds for research into childhood cancer. It proved to be a successful combination as they won the Runners Up award.

Congratulations to J. Stephens and J. Jacobson who won the Sunshine Ladies Vice President’s Pairs against C. Bingham and J. Telfer.

Gympie Ladies

Wednesday, November 18: No bowls played, however our team that went to Pomona, Carrol, Linda, Daphne and Jen, did themselves proud and came in as runners-up.

Well done to our “oldies” and “newbies”.

Wednesday, December 2, our A.G.M. Please try to attend.

All nominees have been seconded and posted and will be appointed at the A.G.M.

Current committee will be hosting the AGM and our 2021 committee will be hosting the General Meeting.

We will also be having a special lunch and our Secret Santa, please bring one gift each approx. value $10. Look forward to seeing you.

Last Wednesday Linda Collins, Jenny Crerar, Carol Reedman and Daphne Davies, a team that combined the experience of seasoned players with the enthusiasm of newer ones, represented Gympie Ladies at Pomona's day to raise funds for research into childhood cancer.

Gympie Men

Winners from last week were Les Benstead, Leith Carroll, and Chris Diprose.

Doug Kirwan won the raffle and Alan Ward won the Beefy’s pie encouragement award.

Sunshine Ladies

Gifts for the progressive raffle please and if possible, wrapped in Christmas paper.

Our competition for the year is now finished with J Stephens and J Jacobson winning the

Vice Presidents Pairs against C Bingham and J Telfer.

The AGM for the Ladies will be held on December 11, 2020.

Next Week

Monday: BINGO with increased prize money, Lucky Door prize and raffle – eyes down at 9.30am.

Monday: 12noon Cards (Canasta and 500). Cost $5. More information Sandra 5483 7601.

Monday: Evening Bowls: Members of the public are invited to try lawn bowls (coaching provided) in a casual

atmosphere. 3.30pm for coaching and then a game or arrive 4.00pm for a game. More information contact John

Allen 0438 836 185.

Wednesday 9am - Gympie Ladies Social Bowling - enjoyable and relaxing games with everyone welcome.

Thursday 9.30am – Men’s – Jackpot Pairs. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday competition/Social 9am – Sunshine Ladies Club. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday night meals 6pm - a delicious two course meal for only $15 a head (raffle included) with a rotation of set menus. Please book by early Wednesday, preferably by emailing jhallen@live.com.au or texting 0438 836 185.