Gympie-Cooloola claims Wide Bay debt crown

GYMPIE-COOLOOLA has taken out the crown for highest insolvency rate in the Wide Bay Burnett, and the 21st highest in the state out of 83.

New data reveals the Gympie-Cooloola per capita rate is at least eight points above its neighbours.

The Australian Financial Security Authority's latest regional personal insolvency statistics reveal the region's rate per 100,000 people (aged 18+) is 64.1, topping Maryborough (55.8), Hervey Bay (51.1), Bundaberg (47.9) and Burnett (34.2).

There were 25 new debtors in Gympie-Cooloola in the December 2017 financial quarter, the same as there was in September 2017, and a touch above the average since December 2013.

Griffith University's Business School's Dr Tracey West said there were a number of factors at play in the region's insolvency rate.

While she admitted her knowledge of Gympie's economic situation had some limits, Dr West said the 2016 census revealed several facts which may have had an impact.

"Gympie seems to have higher proportions of older people than the general population,” she said.

"(And a ) slightly higher proportion of people in the mortgage age categories of say 30-50 years old.”

She said the 12.1 per cent unemployment rate was also quite high compared to the state average, and as well as a separation rate higher than average which also "impacts financial circumstances”.

The higher proportion of one-parent families (27.6 per cent), and a rental rate of 41.9 per cent could also contribute to the insolvency rate.

However, Dr West said the Gympie region's mortgage repayment figures in 2016 were on par.

On the Sunshine Coast Noosa was higher at 67.6, while Maroochy was a touch below Gympie at 62.55.

Springfield-Redbank (133.1), Gladstone (123.99) and Beaudesert (122.2) topped the list as the three worst spots in the state.