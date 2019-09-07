Gympie concert to bring back departed music legends

LEGACY OF THE GREATS: Taxiride's Jason Singh is bringing the music of departed legends like David Bowie to Gympie with a stellar group of support artists.

PRINCE, John Lennon and David Bowie may no longer grace this world but their legacy is headed to Gympie next Saturday thanks to Heaven's Greatest Hits.

Labelled "the ultimate tribute to the great artists in the sky”, the concert features Taxiride's Jason Singh joined by a stellar line-up including fellow Taxiride bandmate Tim Watson, Boom Crash Opera's Dale Ryder and Electric Mary's Rusty Brown.

Drawing their inspiration from a range of artists including Prince, Lennon, George Michael, Freddie Mercury, Tom Petty, Bon Scott, Marvin Gaye, Joe Cocker, Bowie, Elvis, Michael Hutchence and many more, Heaven's Greatest Hits is a musical journey celebrating the hits that provided a timeless soundtrack to our lives.

Singh said these performers were almost universal.

"Where would we be without music?” he said.

"Music and the artists that made it are our time machines, their songs and stories transport us to moments in time.

"Heaven's Greatest Hits is a tribute to those incredible artists we've loved and lost. "May their legacy live forever.”

Heaven's Greatest Hits hits the Civic Centre next Saturday, September 14, from 8-11pm.

Tickets eventfinda.com.au