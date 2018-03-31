Gympie company at leading edge of pain management tech

BYE-BYE PAIN: Gympie Radiology medical liaison manager Corinne Whittaker and radiographer Dan Johnson with a patient and some of the advanced imagining technology also available at Gympie Radiology.

THE National Health Survey showed about 3.7 million Australians (16 per cent of the population) have back problems.

Fortunately, many cases can be controlled without surgical treatment. For those with persisting symptoms, there are several treatment options available.

"Gympie Radiology offers a comprehensive range of interventional treatment options that don't involve invasive surgery or general anesthesia to help treat neck, back and joint pain," medical liaison manager Corinne Whittaker said.

"Our doctors perform over 5000 radiological procedures per year. Procedures to help manage back pain are both diagnostic (confirm why pain is apparent) and therapeutic (to treat the pain).

"Spinal facet joint blocks, nerve root blocks, medial branch blocks and epidural injections are the most common radiologically guided spinal procedures."

Gympie Radiology is proud to offer radiofrequency lesioning to their patients in the local community with chronic pain from facet joint disease.

Radiofrequency lesioning is a non-surgical procedure that uses heat to reduce or stop the transmission of pain.

Benefits include:

. Avoiding surgery

. Little to no recovery time

. Decreased need for pain medication

. Improved function

. Faster return to work and other activities.

Patients should consult with their specialist or GP to decide which course of treatment is appropriate for them and if they would be a candidate for RF lesioning.

For more information or to make an appointment please phone Gympie

Radiology on 5489 0800.