Gympie community gathers to commemorate reconciliation week

"WE ARE always moving forward but there is still many knockbacks,” Aunty Lillian Burke said yesterday as the Gympie community commemorated the start of Reconciliation Week and National Sorry Day.

More than 30 people gathered at Gympie Community Place to mark the two significant milestones in the reconciliation journey - the successful 1967 referendum, and the High Court Mabo decision respectively.

Ray Gibb and Sally McDonald. Philippe Coquerand

Aunty Lillian said she was part of the stolen generation under the Flora and Fauna Act until the referendum in 1967.

"... It was often associated with the Sale of Opium Act in 1897,” she said.

"It was very upsetting because we lost our lore and custom, our culture, so it's been a big loss to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

"I was very fortunate to have a grandmother who still spoke the language and taught me how to live on the land.”

Luke Harriman with Aunty Lillian Burke and Andree Stark. Philippe Coquerand

Aunty Lillian said she still finds the week "challenging”.

"... because when you were taken and put into institutions they are telling you, you are no good, your parents don't want you, they tell lies and tell you your parents died ... and then you find out that it's not true and you were just forcibly removed,” she said.

"It's very sad that our children are still being taken away and are losing their identity. They won't be getting the same nurturing from family members and that is a terrible thing to live without.”

Aunty Lillian said it's quite hurtful that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are not in the constitution.

Gaylene Johnston and Gordon Browning from PHN. Philippe Coquerand

"They had their referendum for us to vote but it still doesn't matter.

"We still don't have a say in anything. Decisions are still being made for us,” she said.

"Talk to us, not at us because you can't put a Band-Aid on what's in front of you until you realise and accept what went wrong. Recognise the past policies and removals and find out exactly where we come from.”

On July 8 there will be a flag-raising ceremony at Nelson's Reserve starting at 8am.