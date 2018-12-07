Gympie community garden takes a big step forward

GARDEN TEAM: Oliver McGregor, Elaine Thomson, Sarah Jane McGregor, Pixie McGregor (in tree), Tom McGregor with little Kai McGregor and Mel Marx on the site of the proposed Gympie Community Gardens in Tozer Park Rd.

GARDEN TEAM: Oliver McGregor, Elaine Thomson, Sarah Jane McGregor, Pixie McGregor (in tree), Tom McGregor with little Kai McGregor and Mel Marx on the site of the proposed Gympie Community Gardens in Tozer Park Rd. Glenbo Craig

DON'T have a garden but want to grow your own produce?

You may soon be able to thanks to a proposed community garden at Tozer Park Rd.

A meeting will be held on Monday at the site opposite the Gympie Aquatic Centre to discuss plans and the community's wishlist for the garden.

Interested members of the public are invited to attend the meeting which begins at 6am.

Gympie Community Gardens secretary Anna Kassulke said the garden will be a welcome asset in Gympie, noting the significant benefits for individuals and communities.

"Gardens play a significant role in the well-being of communities, particularly in urban areas,” Dr Kassulke said.

"Importantly, community gardens can improve the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being needed to build healthy and sustainable communities.

"Plus, community gardens have an impact on real estate values, particularly in their immediate surrounding area. As gardens grow, so does this impact.”

The leasing of land on Tozer Park Road is a joint initiative between Gympie Regional Council and Gympie Community Gardens.

Gympie Community Gardens objectives include:

To support and to contribute to community-based sustainable economic development initiatives.

To encourage groups to hold regular working days and ongoing projects at the garden.

To encourage the benefits of fresh, healthy, seasonal, regional food.

Dr Kassulke said the community gardens will be open to members.

"Anyone in the Gympie community can use the gardens if they become members, which is pretty cheap and there are concession rates,” she said.

"If anyone would like to know more, they can contact gympiecgarden@gmail.com.

"We would also like to see people becoming involved in getting this whole thing kick started, so whatever skills you have or interest you have, bring them along and share or learn so we can all collaborate on creating what we would like to see in this space.”

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said they are working to wrap up the set-up procedure.

"As of December 5, the development application has been submitted and planners and the Community Garden Group are working to finalise this process, which will involve a public notification process,” the spokeswoman said.

"Council officers are continuing to work with the group to progress this project.”

If successful, the Gympie Community Gardens will lease the Tozer Park Road site for 10 years.