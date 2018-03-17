Gympie community fights bullying culture

ON the eve of their children making a stand against bullying and violence at Gympie region schools yesterday, parents and community members turned out to learn more about the big issues.

The Gympie Civic Centre hosted a Bullying Prevention and Cyber Safety presentation on Thursday night, featuring talks from Melbourne-based Bully Zero Australia Foundation COO Michelle Murray and Director & Board Member Ali Halkic.

Topics covered ranged from definitions of bullying to the dangers which go hand in hand with the current online and social media climate.

Ms Murray said it was "really important" for parents and teachers to join students in the effort to stamp out bullying.

"Bullying has evolved from what we all experienced between the hours of 9 and 3:30," she said.

"Once upon a time we'd go home and the only way they could contact us was a phone call, but now they have access to our children 24/7, and they can do it quite secretly.

"We're living in a world now where people almost think they have a rite of passage to say whatever they want, and there's no accountability for it.

"To have parents here who are then taking some of that accountability is absolutely fantastic, because that's the only way we can educate our children."

BIG ISSUE: Bully Zero Australia Foundation COO Michelle Murray talks about the dangers of today's online media landscape. Josh Preston

Mr Halkic, who tragically lost his son Allem to cyber bullying-related suicide, said it was "humbling" to see council and the community working together to confront the issue.

"We hope that we've discussed the importance of what responsibilities we have as individuals and the education we provide, and that the community can take that away and send those messages," he said.

"At the end of the day we want our children to be safe but we as adults have to take that responsibility as well."

Mr Halkic said positive community responses inspired him to "keep pushing".

"It's not an easy thing that we do, it's a very emotional thing.

"It's so important for me to understand that we're on the right track and people are listening and want to make a change.

"It's why I'm here today."

Among those also in attendance was Mayor Mick Curran, who said the session was important in "providing solid advice" to parents about "ongoing issues".

"Gone are the days when an incident in the schoolyard would stay in the schoolyard," he said.

"We should all be having these conversations.

"We're all busy, but it's very important in the upbringing of our children."

Cr Curran also criticised the actions of community members engaging in aggressive behaviour online.

"People have to understand the facts and know the facts.

"Some of the malicious online comments recently could of themselves be classed as bullying."

Other attendees at the forum included Murray Benton and Mathew Castley, founders of the Fight the Good Fight Against Bullying Campaign.

Visit http://bzaf.org.au/ or https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/ for more information.