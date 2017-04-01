30°
Donna Jones | 1st Apr 2017 11:00 AM
Check out these Gympie community events.
Check out these Gympie community events.

TODAY

Old-time dance

TONIGHT from 7.30pm at the Long Flat Hall an old-time dance is on with music by High Noon. Costs are adults $12 and students $6. Plus there will be lucky door prizes, novelty dances and supper. All proceeds go to the hall committee to maintain the hall. Inquiries to Cecily on 54838112 or Judy on 54822572.

Cedar Pocket mini markets

MINI markets are held at the Cedar Pocket Hall on the first Saturday of each month. There'll be stalls inside and outside selling craft, plants, bric-a-brac and more. Plus there'll be a sausage sizzle and Devonshire morning tea. Inquiries to Les on 54866037.

Alcoholics Anonymous

ROOM 2, Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd (cnr Stanley St), 4.30pm. Inquiries 0459350026 or 0428839370.

Gympie Gem Club

OPEN Saturdays 9am-noon. Make your own silver jewellery, cut and polish stones, facet gem stones. Visitors and new members welcome. At the clubhouse, cnr Bruce Hwy and Monkland St. Inquiries 0409 636 814 or 0431 206 375.

Dagun Growers Market

AT DAGUN Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food. Talk to the growers and buy our regional varied fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting too. Inquiries to Elaine on 54843749.

TOMORROW

Museum Markets

MUSEUM Markets at the Duck Pond (Lake Alford) are held from 7am-noon on the first, third and fifth Sundays monthly (third Sunday includes the Gympie Museum Re-enactment Group). Various market stalls, including fresh produce, plants, crafts and lots more. Site bookings 54823995.

Alcoholics Anonymous

POMONA, Red Cross rooms, Reserve St, 6.30pm. Inquiries phone 5485 2862.

Gympie Times

