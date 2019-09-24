Gympie coaches announce 5 best local volleyball players

VOLLEYBALL: The Gympie volleyball competition is the fourth biggest outside of Brisbane for player numbers.

"It has been like that for a few years now," Hookers coach/captain Neil Drescher said this week.

"We have had good committees and price wise it is a pretty affordable sport.

Neil Drescher - hookers chiefs vs hookers Volleyball. james loose

"We rely on the school system because we have teachers that play. James Nash State High School and Gympie State High School both have teams, so we have had good junior numbers with the school students feeding into the comp."

With the winter season wrapped up, The Gympie Times asked the A-grade coaches this week to nominate who they thought really stood out this year, and why.

The only rule was coaches could not nominate players from their own team.

Volleyball awards - Player of the Final (A Grade), Jono Scheuber Connor Peckitt

Darrin Edwards Spartans coach:

Most Improved Player - Myles Drescher (Boom). "He has been playing for a while but has made a big impact this year in the A-grade playing for Boom".

Damon Jessen. Troy Jegers

Rookie Of The Year - Damon Jessen (Boom). "He started playing for Hookers this season and has really improved".

Best Player - John Scheuber (Hit That). "He is the most powerful hitter in the competition. He has a really strong all round game and he is a sportsman."

Neil Drescher Hookers coach/captain:

VOLLEY BALL: tin can bay player Darrin Edwards stepping to dig the ball tin can bay vs hookers JAMES LOOSE

Most Improved Player - Quinn Edwards (Spartans). "He has been playing since high school and I have seen him improve right across the board. Not only the way he contributes to the team, he is also a nice bloke and enjoyable to play against."

Rookie Of The Year - "This is a three way nomination for me Denim Osrecki (Gympie High), Damon Jesson (Boom) and Myles Drescher (Boom). This is their second season playing in the A-grade competition. They are competitive and fitting in well. We need these players coming through to keep the competition going."

Volleyball awards - A Grade Runners Up, "Tin Can Bay", (Back From Left) Quinn Edwards, Denim Osreki, Bronson Purnell, Scott Paulsen and Harry Long (Front From Left) Darren Edwards and Dave Arthur Connor Peckitt

Best Player - Bronson Purnell (Boom). "He has been involved since a student at Tin Can Bay State School. I have played with him in rep comps and reasonable standard in Brisbane still formidable. All facets of the skills needed to play volleyball, he has them covered."

Luke Duggan Goons coach:

Rookie Of The Year - Myles Drescher (Boom). "Although he has not played for long, the more I watch his games the more I can see his improvement. He is driven towards the game and shows a lot of enthusiasm on and off the court."

Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Luke Duggan Gympie High volleyballer Renee Albrecht

Most Improved Player - Damon Jessen (Boom). "He has been playing volleyball for about a year and have improved out of sights. Moving from C-grade to A-grade, you can see the level of improvement increase. He has so much passion for the game and continues to grow as a player."

Best Player - Quinn Edwards (Spartans). "Not only does he have heart for the game but he is a genuine guy who plays fairly and never lets the ball touch the ground. Quinn has played volleyball for a few years now and has worked hard to be in the place he is now. He plays hard and strategically."