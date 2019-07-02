Gympie coach headed to Barcelona

TAKE ON THE WORLD: Roller Hockey Senior Men Australian player, Gympie Roller Sport Club coach Bevan Hurley.

TAKE ON THE WORLD: Roller Hockey Senior Men Australian player, Gympie Roller Sport Club coach Bevan Hurley. LEEROY TODD

Roller hockey: Gympie Roller Sports Club coach Bevan Hurley will represent his country at the World Roller Games in Barcelona this weekend.

Hurley is part of the Australian men's team that will play Switzerland on Sunday at 2pm.

Club owner Darren Nyberg said it had been a privilege to have Hurley as part of the team.

"Bevan has been fortunate to represent his country from junior to senior level,” he said.

Roller Hockey Australia Veterans vs New Zealand Masters - Darren Nyberg from Gympie playing for Australia LEEROY TODD

"He was a big part of some of our past younger players to be given the opportunity to represent their country in May last year for the Trans Tasman Cup in Gympie.”

The club opened its doors in 2016 and Nyberg said Hurley and his family had been instrumental in setting up the facility.

The games will be live streamed on the Roller Hockey Australia Facebook page.