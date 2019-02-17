Gympie club defies the trend with membership explosion

KEEPING ACTIVE: Gympie Probus life member and committeeman Maurice Wright and activities officer Pam Carlson are enjoying keeping active within the community.

KEEPING ACTIVE: Gympie Probus life member and committeeman Maurice Wright and activities officer Pam Carlson are enjoying keeping active within the community. Philippe Coquerand

IT'S one of the most thriving groups in the Gympie region attracting those in their mid-50's, retired and semi-retired to have a bit of fun.

Designed to provide you with an opportunity to meet with fellow retirees on a regular basis, listen to interesting speakers and join together in activities, all in the company of new friends.

The Gympie probus group is capped at 100 members with no room for new members.

Wide Bay Regional liaison officer and activities officer for the club Pam Carlson and Probus life member Maurice Wright have been part of the club for many years and they believe it gives people purpose.

Ms Carlson said the best thing about being part of probus is you don't fundraise.

"One of the best things about probus is the connections we make, finding old friends, making new ones and taking trips around Australia and beyond. We look at the importance of building networks in retirement,” she said.

"A lot of people have caught up through our magazines. We had a reunion in our own club, one of our members, a long lost cousin saw it in our magazine and that's what it's all about.

"It's about friendship, fellowship and fun in retirement.”

There is over 1,700 probus clubs with more than 125,000 members all over Australia and New Zealand.

Gympie probus meets at the bowls club every third Wednesday each month.

You're never too old to learn about technology and that's what probus members are doing right now with the help of the Gympie library.

"With the library we've got the tech savvy seniors. It's a program we're doing with the help of the Gympie library and it's to teach people to use their phones, their tablets, computers, online security banking and social media,” Mr Wright said.

The club is looking forward to their international trip at the end of the year to the Cook Islands.

The Gympie Widgee probus club is looking for members. Please phone secretary Norm Breen on 54826270 for more information.