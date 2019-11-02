Gympie clinic forced to close bulk-billed books due to GP shortage

A Gympie practice has been forced to close their books to patients as a result of an ongoing doctor shortage.

THE struggle to attract doctors to regional areas is not unique to Gympie.

But this does not lessen its impact, one which the manager of a Gympie clinic said includes closed books and overworked staff.

Quality Family Care Clinic manager Marcelle Tadros has been trying toadd GPs to her staff for two years.

Mrs Tadros’s clinic is one of two fully bulk billing clinics in the region – but its books are closed. She said it's a situation caused by a doctor shortage; one caused by restrictive pre-employment structured clinical interview (PESCI) tests and other areas being tagged as “areas of needs” before Gympie.

”We have one part-timer who comes all the way from Brisbane.”

And it is creating problems beyond closed patient books.

“(Staff) are overworked,” she said.

“I don’t know what to do.”

The PESCI is undertaken by international doctors seeking registration.

It has been criticised as “unfair” in the past, including in a 2011 submission by the Australian Doctors Trained Overseas Association to the Inquiry into Registration Processes and Support for Overseas Trained Doctors. Mrs Tadros said the PESCI pass rate is reportedly “only 5 per cent”.

A Medical Board of Australia spokeswoman said the tests exist to protect the public.

“The stakes are very high,” she said.

“Failures in the checking and assessment processes can have grave consequences.”

“The Board believes that patients in rural, regional and remote areas deserve doctors who can provide safe care.”

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Dr Harry Nespolon said he understood why practices feel the PESCI is restrictive.

“However, it’s vital to remember that the PESCI is there to protect the community and the doctor concerned by establishing the suitability of a candidate to practice competently in that environment.”

Dr Nespolon said the RACGP “is acutely aware” of the difficulties rural practices have in attracting GPS and continues “to express those concerns to all levels of government”.

But it still ends the same for Mrs Tadros.

“I don’t know how to get doctors,” she said.

Gympie GPs a Federal priority

QUEENSLAND Health is asking Gympie clinics wanting to recruit international GPs to take advantage of the region’s new status as a priority area.

The Federal Government designated Gympie as a Distribution Priority Area at the start of the 2019-20 financial year.

It replaces the previous system based on doctor-patient ratios. This led to doctor shortages being recorded in metro area.

Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN senior manager Robb Major said this “should improve access for international medical graduates”.

A Queensland Health spokesman encouraged medical practices to apply under the scheme, and said the body has not received any “area of need” applications from Gympie employers this year.