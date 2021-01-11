Menu
The Gympie Clinic will welcome a new GP next month. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times
News

Gympie clinic excited to welcome new GP next month

JOSH PRESTON
11th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
The Gympie Clinic team have announced they will be welcoming British-born and trained GP Dr Stuart Cooper to their practice next month.

Dr Cooper arrives at the clinic from Bribie Island, where he has been working since he and his family arrived in Australia in 2016.

The Gympie Clinic is welcoming British born and trained General Practitioner Doctor Stuart Cooper next month.
In a statement practice owner Lauren Ranaweera said Dr Cooper will be available Wednesday to Friday starting from February 3. He is taking on new patients and looking forward to meeting community members.

“While enjoying all aspects of GP practice Stuart has special interests in male health, child health, chronic disease management, the health of older people and palliative care,” Mrs Ranaweera said.

“He enjoys building relationships with his patients and being able to offer a continuity of care. Stuart is also an experienced Occupational Doctor.

Gympie shave for a cure – Megan Nicol, Leanne Visini, Liz O'Neill, Lauren Ranaweera
“Stuart and his family, wife Lizzie and three young boys are very excited to be moving into the Gympie region and getting involved in the community.”

The clinic also announced it was farewelling two registrars, Dr Sundhar Narayan and Dr Asma Sheikh who have completed their training time with the clinic and are both moving to new posts.

Dr Narayan has successfully completed all training and returned to his home base in Brisbane, and Dr Sheikh will remain in the Gympie region.

The clinic will welcome a new registrar, Dr Svasti Jogmohan from February 8.

Dr Jogmohan is in her final year of GP training.

Mrs Ranaweera said the ongoing training of new GP’s is especially important to her and co-owner Dr Matthias Ranaweera because it “allows young doctors to experience the region and hopefully encourages them to stay on or return to smaller communities as their careers progress”.

Patients can book with Dr Cooper online or through reception staff. Appointments with Dr Jogmahan will become available early next week.

Gympie Times

