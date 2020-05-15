Menu
Gympie has claimed a cheap fuel crown for regional Queensland, according to new RACQ data.
News

Gympie claims cheapest fuel crown

JOSH PRESTON
15th May 2020 12:00 AM
GYMPIE motorists have been given a reason to celebrate after being crowned the cheapest regional Queensland town diesel over the last month.

RACQ Monthly Fuel Price Report data revealed Gympie drivers paid an average of 119 cents per litre through April, ahead of Noosa at 119.8cpl.

Police warn to keep cars locked

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith put the figure down to record low oil prices in April caused by COVID-19 and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“Gympie not only had the cheapest diesel but drivers also enjoyed the lowest indicative retail margins in Queensland. So, we’re pleased to see savings being passed on to drivers in the region,” Ms Smith said.

“While we’re not expecting an imminent price rise, oil prices are likely to increase in the coming weeks as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

“Any increase will take up to six weeks to flow through to regional Queensland prices, so drivers should make the most of the cheap fuel and fill the tank now.”

Ms Smith said local drivers should still shop around for the best deal and reward retailers offering the lowest prices at the bowser.

“Global factors are out of our control, but we can all choose where we spend our money. Before you jump in the car, check out a fuel price comparison service, like RACQ’s Fair Fuel Finder, to find the best price in near you,” she said.

The latest unleaded petrol average for Gympie was 99.9cpl, compared to the average April price at 108cpl.

