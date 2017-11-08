Menu
Gympie citizen of the year on child rape charges

Former Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year Gordon Lloyd Adams has pleaded not guilty to six child sex abuse charges including two of rape.
Sherele Moody
THE child rape trial of a prominent Gympie man has been delayed.

Former Senior Citizen of the Year Gordon Lloyd Adams will remain on bail after his case was held over in Brisbane District Court on Wednesday.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and four of indecent treatment of a girl under 14.

He will return to court for a brief mention on Friday when a new trial date is expected to be given.

The 64-year-old father-of-11 is a devout Catholic and has been recognised for his work with the region's aged community.

