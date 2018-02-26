Gympie Cinema wants to set the record straight

CAUGHT ON FILM: Sharon Crane (pictured with Jaidyn Lorensen) hopes people will continue to support the cinemas.

"WE'RE not on the brink of closure. No more than we always are.”

Gympie Cinemas manager Sharon Crane has clarified the financial future of the film house after, she said, a recent report on Channel 7 News suggested otherwise.

While the media outlet's story was about the cinemas' call for local support on its Facebook page, Ms Crane was worried a tease for the piece on February 23 painted them as in dire straits financially.

She said that simply was not the case.

The weekend afterwards was busy, with many customers commenting on the tease and some discounted regulars offering to pay full price, but she said "we still didn't want that comment made”.

The post which caught Channel 7's eye was meant to highlight their need for residents to support the cinemas outside the holidays when it became quieter.

In particular it was a request for customers to not smuggle food in, a practice not restricted to the occasional chocolate bar - even Big Macs and Subway food was being stuffed inside hand bags.

"We only make money out of candy bar goods,” Ms Crane said.

The cinemas were at a competitive disadvantage from the major chains' ability to bulk- buy their goods.

"Yes we're dearer than Coles across the road, but we can't buy them for the same price,” Ms Crane said.

"We're perfectly willing to cater to (food allergies), but when you're standing there with a 2L bottle of red soft drink?”