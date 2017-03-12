Gympie cinema jumps on board with 80s revival with screening of cult classic

The Gympie Cinemas will screen 80s cult classic, The Breakfast Club.

THE recent 80s revival kick has seen the Gympie Cinemas jump on board with an idea to hold a retro movie night.

The 80s cult classic, The Breakfast Club will be the first screened, in what is hoped to be a fortnightly or monthly event, depending on the level of interest from locals.

The movie night will be Tuesday, March 21 and admission will be free for this screening with the purchase of a Candy Bar Combo.

Among other 80s movies possibly earmarked for screening is the Tom Cruise adrenalin filled action film, Top Gun.

Organisers have also said they may be issuing prizes for anyone embracing the era and wearing big hair, shoulder pads or dressing like Madonna.

"Who wants to join the fun and celebrate living in 'The Town that won't let the 80's Die'?” organisers asked.

The screening will be at 6.30pm on Tuesday March 21.