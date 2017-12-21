Menu
Gympie Christmas light comp winners revealed

Who was the winner of the Sunshine Mitre 10 Christmas Lights competition this year?
Who was the winner of the Sunshine Mitre 10 Christmas Lights competition this year? Paul Braven GLA181215LIGHTS
by Donna Jones

"HE'S JUST spent some. He bought another light.”

That's what Lorraine Cumner told The Gympie Times when we contacted her and husband Elwyn about their $600 voucher win in the Sunshine Mitre 10 2017 Christmas Lights competition.

There are no surprises on what they intend to spend the rest of their winnings on.

"It might all end up in lights,” Mr Cumner said.

It took the Cumners six weeks and countless hours of hard work to put together this year's winning entry at 75 Gympie View Dr, admittedly with a little bit of help.

"Our grandson is the one who was up and down the ladders and doing all the lights on the roof,” Mr Cumner confided.

Elwyn and Lorraine Cumner are the winners of the Sunshine Mitre 10 2017 Christmas Lights competition at their home at 75 Gympie View Dr, Gympie. LEEROY TODD

They also had their niece's husband, who is a qualified electrician, install multiple external sockets on the house and garden to power the myriad strings of lights.

When asked exactly how many different strings of lights and silhouettes and festive decorations they have in their front and back yards, the Cumner's weren't able to answer, but they did confirm the number would be in the hundreds.

"We've never really counted,” Mr Cumner said. "If I like it, I go and get it.”

The display in the front and back yards includes Christmas trees made of clay pots, snowmen out of tires and chandeliers constructed from Christmas tree baubles and ornaments.

"There's a patchwork Merry Christmas that goes over the shed door,” Mrs Cumner said.

The Cumners are very appreciative of the win and wanted to thank Sunshine Mitre 10, The Gympie Times, and the public for their support.

"Without the public, we wouldn't have got it (the win). We do it to put joy in the kid's lives but some adults have said to us they enjoy it as much as the kids,” Mr Cumner said.

Sadly, next year may be the last time the Cumners will be competing, as Mrs Cumner said it's getting to be too hard to maintain it, but Mr Cumner said he was going to wait and see how 2018 pans out.

That means the crown may be up for grabs in the next few years, and the Cumner's have a couple of tips for new contenders.

"Have deep pockets,” said Mr Cumner.

"And plenty of patience,” Mrs Cumner added.

THE RUNNERS-UP:

IN no particular order here are the other 14 entrants in the 2017 Sunshine Mitre 10 Christmas Lights Competition:

S Towns - 8 Stone St, Gympie.

J & L Hurren - 30 Myall St, Gympie.

B Krogh - 1A Pollock Ln, Gympie.

St Peter's Anglican Church - Cnr Lady Mary Tce & Amy St, Gympie.

R Bray - 1 Woolgar St, Gympie.

M & S Poole - 11 Union St, Gympie.

M Margison - 1-2 Riverview Crt, Monkland.

M & K Lawrence - 1 Dalee St, Jones Hill.

K & D Broadhurst - 21 Castlereagh Crt, Southside.

S Simpson - 10 Adams St, Gympie.

D Burton - 29 Clarkson Dr, Curra.

B Gibbs - 5 Grammar Cl, Gympie.

B Cook - 2 Mulcahy Tce, Gympie.

N.B. Ms C Wakefield at 27 Tamaree Rd was also an entrant but her display is not currently running due to an illness in the family. All at The Gympie Times wish her family member a very speedy recovery.

Gympie Times
