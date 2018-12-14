Gympie Christmas in the Park will go ahead, rain or shine

Melissa Hooper and Dean Comerford Co organisers of Christmas in the park

Melissa Hooper and Dean Comerford Co organisers of Christmas in the park Troy Jegers

Rain or shine, the Christmas in the Park festivities will continue this Saturday, ensuring that the rain predicted for this weekend won't stop Gympie from having a fun-filled evening.

Now taking place at the Civic Centre, the event will remain a family friendly afternoon with a large array of free activities for all ages.

From 4 to 8pm on Saturday, the community can enjoy jumping castles, face painting, laser battles and a petting zoo, there will also be live entertainment with the Popcorn Pirates and singer-songwriter Ethan Roberts on board as well.

Fireworks and mechanical rides are unfortunately off the cards this year, but Senior Pastor Dean Comerford ensures that it will still be an "explosive time” regardless.

Mr Comerford, who is organising the Community Church event is encouraging people to come enjoy what they have on offer.

"We have been running this event for 50 years, we aren't going to let the rain stop the celebration,” he said.

Christmas Carols will still be held at the Heritage Theatre at 4:30, 6:00 and 7:00pm, Mr Comerford asks that people who wish the view the candle-lit event come early so they don't miss out, as the theatre holds 400 people at a time.

Food and drinks are still available as well, hungry bellies will be delighted to find fairy floss, a sausage sizzle, baked potatoes, pizza and much more.

Mr Comerford says activities will run all afternoon so no one misses out on any of the fun, including Santa who will be at there from 4pm.

He believes the event, which usually attracts 6000 people, should run smoothly.

"We're going to keep a positive spin on it,” he said.

"It's Christmas, so we want everyone to be happy.”