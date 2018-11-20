Gympie Christmas book drive back after 2017's record haul

Councillor Dan Stewart encourages people to get on board this year's Christmas Cheer Book Appeal in the wake of a record-setting effort in 2017.

HOT on the heels of a record number of donated brand new books last year, the Salvation Army's Christmas Cheer Book Appeal is back for another round in 2018.

A total of 210 brand new books were donated in 2017, a gift which has given the region's neediest families the chance to read and hear new stories in the holiday season.

Most of these books were purchased by Gympie library members of the public at book-shops, department stores or online.

They were then delivered to the six branches of Gympie Regional Libraries, where staff stored them in special Christmas Cheer containers.

Councillor Dan Stewart said he was pleased Gympie Regional Council had the chance once more to be involved in the program, and encouraged people to get on board.

"We know many families struggle in the holiday season to make ends meet with presents, holidays away and food,” Cr Stewart said.

"We're really excited to be partnering with our local Salvo's to spread the cheer to disadvantaged families in the Gympie region.

"If you have a bit of spare change, I encourage you to think of our families in need this Christmas. Books make great presents for all ages, are great learning tools and boredom-busters over the school holidays. We'll be accepting books suited to little children right through to young adults”.

The Salvos have been running the appeal for almost a decade. They hope to assist between 80 to 110 families this Christmas, so all those who donate books can be assured that their gifts will make a world of difference.

To donate, drop your book to any Council Library branch (Goomeri, Gympie, Imbil, Kilkivan, Rainbow Beach or Tin Can Bay). Please note Council will only be accepting new books, not used or second-hand ones. Books for all ages are encouraged.