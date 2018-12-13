Gympie Christmas and NYE parties will be free and fun

THE second Mary Christmas event will next Wednesday, just in time for some last minute Christmas shopping.

From 5pm there will be a live nativity scene, children's entertainment, and prizes for the best children's costumes on Centre Stage at 7pm.

All children are invited to dress in their best festive wear (no registrations needed, simply show up).

Council has partnered with the Mary Valley Rattler to remind the community to shop local this Christmas.

Spend $20 or more in any shop in the Town Centre precinct between 5pm and 8pm on 19 December to go in the draw to win a family pass on the Mary Valley Rattler. Simply drop your receipt in at Centre Stage before 8.30pm during the event for your chance to win.

Don't forget to come along to carols in the Civic Centre this Saturday.

This family-friendly event, presented by the combined Churches of Gympie and supported by Gympie Regional Council, will include rides and family entertainment, carols, fireworks and food stalls. Santa will be dropping in at 5pm.

Families are also invited to ring in the new year at the council's free New Year's Eve celebrations in Nelson Reserve.

The family-friendly event will include free kid's activities and amusement rides, food stalls, 18+ cash bar and live music.

Council encourages residents who live close to the Gympie Town Centre to be mindful of keeping pets secure or indoors during the fireworks display at 9pm.

Families will be treated to a performance by X-Factor Australia and Australia's Got Talent heart-throb Taylor Henderson.

In November 2013, Henderson released his self-titled album, which debuted at number one on

the ARIA Albums Chart and was certified platinum by the Australian Recording Industry Association.

Taylor will be supported by acclaimed Triple J darlings Eliza & The Delusionals, Aussie rockers Tennessee Lights and local indie singer Aspy Jones.

For more information on any of Council's events, please call 1300 307 800 or email council@gympie.qld.gov.au.