Gympie children needed for auditions

24th Feb 2017 8:00 AM
FUN TIMES: Cast members from the GTA pantomine from 2005, Little Red Riding Hood.
FUN TIMES: Cast members from the GTA pantomine from 2005, Little Red Riding Hood. Contributed

HEY kids (and parents), how does a fun time performing at the Gympie Show sound?

You would be involved in a short play based on Gympie's Gold Rush history.

It'll be a fun performance with lots of energy, songs and crazy antics.

If this sounds good to you, why not come along this Sunday at 10am at the Gympie West School hall in Cooinda Street to see what all the fuss is about?

This show is being produced by Gympie Theatre Association and director Bernie Murphy promises a fun time for all.

If you would like more information, call him on 0407 828 464.

The association has a long history of pantomines and this production will be part of the G150 celebrations.

Gympie Times

Topics:  auditions g150 gympie gympie theatre association kids activities theatre production

