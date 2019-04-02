Gympie childcare centre joins cause for autism

STEPPING UP: Parkside Early Learning Centre owner Carolin Riley with staff Jenny Williams and Melissa Herring. They will be walking 10,000 steps each day until Sunday April 7.

STEPPING UP: Parkside Early Learning Centre owner Carolin Riley with staff Jenny Williams and Melissa Herring. They will be walking 10,000 steps each day until Sunday April 7. PHILIPPE COQUERAND

STAFF at Parkside Early Learning Centre are taking a "step in the right direction”, raising money and awareness for those on the autism spectrum.

Parkside Early Learning Centre children with their green shirts while eating cupcakes today. PHILIPPE COQUERAND

Owner Carolin Riley with staff Jenny Williams and Melissa Herring are taking part in the Walk for Autism week, an eight day challenge consisting of 10,000 steps each day.

The week-long challenge will finish this Sunday.

Mrs Riley said it was a cause close to her heart.

"All of us work with children that have autism or we have people in our family that have autism,” she said.

"It's really important to us to raise awareness for it because often these children are judged and they are seen as difficult or difficult to handle sometimes, but all you really have to do is get to know them and work with them and they can achieve just as much as anyone.

"Asperges are part of it and often these children are really intelligent but they may suffer on the social side.”

So far the centre has raised around $750, with the goal being $1500.

Mrs Riley said walking 10,000 steps each day is easy when you're walking back and forth.

"Some of us go walking in the morning before classes or we go in the afternoon,” she said.

"But during the day on average we walk around 7500 steps, so to walk another 3000 after or before work is quite achievable.”

To raise money, you can go to the Walk for Autism website at https://bit.ly/2VaLRl2