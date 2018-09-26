Gympie child safety workers strike

GYMPIE child safety workers are striking today, joining thousands of workers who have walked off the job in rolling industrial action centred around pay.

Staff at Gympie Child Safety help protect vulnerable children in our community.

They work in stressful situations investigating reports of abuse and neglect of children.

Parents are assisted to develop their skills and attitudes in caring for their own children.

Child Safety staff also work with children in care and foster careers to assist children in care to build better futures.

The State Government has offered a wage rise of less the 1% for many of the staff, even no increase.

"Child Safety staff are asking for a reasonable pay wise as they continue their stressful work with vulnerable children,” a Gympie spokesman said today.

"They are also seeking sufficient staff so typical caseloads are down to 15 children.

"Some staff are using skills of higher classifications. We are asking that they be paid for the work they do, rather than how they are classified.

"Staff were enthusiastic in signing a letter that they have sent to the minister for Industrial Relations, Grace Grace, seeking fairer wages and reasonable workloads.

"The Child Safety staff are dedicated to ensuring the safety of children and helping parents in their roles. Their wages from the state government also assist the local economy.

"They will continue to work with families and foster careers to ensure the safety and well-being of the most vulnerable children in our community.”