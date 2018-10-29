Gympie child abuse protester stands ground despite complaint

LETTER WRITER: To my knowledge I was not breaking any laws but she was. Her need to make a dollar does not override the need for abuse victims to be heard and helped.

LETTER WRITER: To my knowledge I was not breaking any laws but she was. Her need to make a dollar does not override the need for abuse victims to be heard and helped. Imgorthand

Letters to the Editor

ON MONDAY the Prime Minister apologised for the grief caused by various groups who sexually abused children.

Frank Lightfoot wants reform in the Catholic Church after the Prime Minister's apology and the findings of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. Scott Kovacevic

According to the Royal Commission, 56 per cent of victims were raped or forced into oral sex. Gympie had a Christian Brothers boys' school. Twenty-two per cent of Christian Brothers are accused of abuse.

On Wednesday (October 24) I was in Mary St again trying to hold the Catholic Church to account. This time my sign was more to the point than when I first started in Mary St late last year.

I heard some displeasure from one growers' market stall holder.

Joe Kiernan from Gympie was an abused orphan at Neerkol. Renee Albrecht

Soon after two council officers turned up to attempt to move me on, two police officers turned up to check me out. We had a chat, they all left.

I am very disappointed that the children (abused) on the hill above Mary St apparently don't matter to one female trying to make a dollar on the footpath in Mary St.

To my knowledge I was not breaking any laws but she was. Her need to make a dollar does not override the need for abuse victims to be heard and helped.

LETTER WRITER: To my knowledge I was not breaking any laws but she was. Her need to make a dollar does not override the need for abuse victims to be heard and helped. -annalisa-

The Catholic Church has not made all the changes suggested by the Royal Commission. Last I heard, it has not joined the reparation scheme.

Frank Lightfoot,

Veteran

Droughtrunners don't take admin fees

WITH good falls of rain along our coastal fringe and reasonable falls up to 600km inland, many people would assume the drought is over. This is far from the truth, with a huge area in the west missing out altogether.

As I write the temps out Longreach way and down around Windorah are hovering above 40C day after day.

I checked the records and Longreach would not have measured more than 10mm of rain since early February.

A big thank you to those that have continued to donate funds and goods to the Rainbow Beach Droughtrunners, it is much appreciated by those farmers that have been receiving supplies.

The thank you letters that we have been receiving just shows how much our support means to them,

Unfortunately this support may have to carry on for another couple of years, even if rain does fall.

For those people who have contributed money to other appeals, you may be asking where has the money gone?

Australians donated about $50 million about a month ago and I have been able to find where about $10 million has gone. The National Farmers Federation is holding funds to donate to those who have to qualify, with most going to charity organisations like CWAs, Rotary, Drought Angels etc.

I find it very disturbing that our government-appointed drought co-ordinator, who by all reports is doing a good job, admitted on October 11 that he had no idea of what percentage of donations was getting to the farm gate.

You can just imagine the admin costs when your donation goes through governments and it has come to light that some charities are running up some sizable wages costings.

Our next load of food and stock feed leaves for the Barcaldine-Longreach area on November 1 and this load is finalised.

This is very kindly being delivered by Widgee Engineering on their way to Darwin and following this load we already have one pallet of goods ready to leave in early December.

We are, like last year at this time, appealing for Christmas items for the farmers who can't afford to provide presents for their families.

Next month our loyal band of helpers will be baking Christmas cakes (wrapped in foil) and plum puddings. If you can help please let me know.

Donations of food can be left at Mooloo Mountain Produce, Drakes IGA or Rainbow Beach Transport (Waddell Rd) and donations of money at Bank of Queensland.

Tony Stewart,

Rainbow Beach Droughtrunners

(No admin fees - 100 per cent to the farmers)

Rattler footbridge should be replaced

I AM all for heritage listing and preservation of buildings that were designed to stand - and have stood - the test of time.

However the Rattler footbridge is a different situation.

Here is a basic timber structure, exposed to both weather and termites, that was never designed to last forever. After all, it is just another railway footbridge.

I do not understand how $10,000 could be spent on fencing, tape and zip ties when that money could have funded removal and replacement with a more appropriate structure.

A heritage-style level crossing complete with gates would be my suggestion, as these existed previously on the Mary Valley line.

It appears there are people in authority who need to be made more financially accountable for their decisions.

Greg Edwards,

Bells Bridge

Turn Sunshine State into SunSmart State

IT'S shocking but true - Queensland has the highest rate of skin cancer in the world. More than 3600 Queenslanders are diagnosed with melanoma each year in our Sunshine State.

It's also estimated that more than 343,000 non-melanoma skin cancers are treated annually.

Skin cancer is largely preventable and it's worrying to think that inadequate shade may be putting our kids at risk of long-term skin damage.

We know that proper sun protection during childhood and adolescence reduces lifetime risk of skin cancer, so we need to ensure Queensland kids are best protected every day.

This is why I am urging all Queensland organisations catering to children and young people (0-18 years) who have proof of their not-for-profit status to apply for the SunSmart Shade Creation Initiative.

Funded by the Queensland Government, this initiative provides 50 per cent matched funding up to $2000 for portable shade and up to $5000 for permanent shade for not-for-profit organisations such as schools, childcare centres, sporting clubs and community groups.

If your organisation fits the criteria - and you have not received shade this year or in 2017 through this initiative - I urge you to apply before 5pm on November 1.

Sun-protective behaviours, including seeking shade, are required whenever the UV index is 3 or above. In Queensland, the UV index is above 3 every day - so sun protection is required throughout every season.

Help us safeguard Queensland children from the harmful effects of UV radiation and turn the Sunshine State into the SunSmart State by ensuring your group applies for a grant.

Application forms for the SunSmart Shade Creation Initiative, as well as more info about Cancer Council Queensland and being SunSmart, are at www.cancerqld.org.au.

Chris McMillan,

CEO, Cancer Council Queensland