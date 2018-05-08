Gympie chef to give Rainbow Beach a taste of barbie heaven

RAINBOW Beach is now home to the creative restaurant space Taste by L&L co. offering ocean views and a collaboration of chefs and events mixing up the dining scene for locals and holiday makers to the region.

Gympie-based Jarrod Dan from Beauty & The Beard Eats & Events is one of the first chefs to jump on board with the new venture striving to deliver variety and a twist on the modern dining experience.

Jarrod said the venture gave him an opportunity to take his smoked meats to more holiday makers and mix up his street eats menu to a more formal setting.

"Our meats are cooked in our American style barbecue pit over iron bark timber low and slow, to add maximum flavour and tenderness and paired with traditional American barbecue sides,” he said.

"My first time in the Taste Rainbow Beach kitchen will be Friday, May 11 for a dinner function.

"We will be serving up platters for two people with juicy beef brisket, pork ribs, sticky jerk chicken and cheesy kransky sausages, sides and dessert.”

Jarrod encourages people to come along and support the regional chefs getting involved with the venue which promise to offer an array of dining experiences in a relaxed setting with ocean views.

"We are BYO for barbecue night - get some friends together or plan a date night and come and join us,” he said.

A Mother's Day event will keep the momentum going in the restaurant space on May 13, with Sunshine Coast chef Jimmy Wilson putting on a three course long lunch for those looking for a special family day out.

Jimmy said it was great to be involved with chefs who each brought a unique style to the table and shared a passion for incorporating local produce into their menus.

"If we get the support from locals and holiday makers we are hoping to get it open most

weekends and keep the menus evolving,” Jimmy said.

Taste by L&L co. sits within Rainbow Ocean Palms Resort, 103 Cooloola Drive on the way to the Carlo Sand Blow.

You can book a table to the May 11 barbecue night or May 13 Mother's Day lunch by calling or texting 04 0984 2749 and follow the team on facebook / Taste Rainbow Beach.