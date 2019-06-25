Menu
Two separate thieves have hit the same Gympie charity store on the same night.
Gympie charity store reeling after two thieves strike

JOSH PRESTON
by
25th Jun 2019 9:38 AM

A GYMPIE charity shop has been left reeling after two different thieves stole donations from the property last Thursday night.

Police Media reported two separate offenders approached the same Monkland St store on June 20 to steal goods.

"At approximately 10.15pm the first offender, a male person, has approached the rear of the property and gone through donations left in a black garbage bag,” the statement read.

"He has then tried rattling doors to gain entry to the store, however he left on foot when he was unsuccessful.

"At 10.25pm, another male offender has walked to the left of the property towards the rear and dragged out two suitcases and taken more donations from black garbage bags.”

The second offender reportedly stole items of clothing, a stroller and a TV monitor. Neither thief gained entry to the store.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901196919

