Gympie Chamber announces People's Choice winner

"SO incredibly honoured. Wow!” Pete Angle said when he discovered he and his wife Keryn had won the Gympie Chamber of Commerce People's Choice Award on Saturday.

Mr Angle, originally from Manchester, and Mrs Angle, originally from Toronto, had their two sons in Australia.

The family business, their real estate agency, part of the One Agency group, is a chance for the professional couple to showcase their talents and Mrs Angle says their focus is more on the quality of service they deliver, as opposed to the quantity.

"We feel we have something unique to offer our clients,” she said. "We don't want to be the biggest agency in town, but we will always strive to be the very best by offering communication, honesty and integrity.”

One Agency received 14 per cent of the total votes online, of which there were 2112 individual votes and polling took place over three weeks between Thursday, September 5 and Sunday September 29.

One Agency was also a finalist in the New Business of the Year category.