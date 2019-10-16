Menu
Pete and Keryn Angle.
Pete and Keryn Angle.
Gympie Chamber announces People's Choice winner

16th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
"SO incredibly honoured. Wow!” Pete Angle said when he discovered he and his wife Keryn had won the Gympie Chamber of Commerce People's Choice Award on Saturday.

Judges impressed by Gympie woman's tenacity and strength

Gympie employee with exemplary service

Mr Angle, originally from Manchester, and Mrs Angle, originally from Toronto, had their two sons in Australia.

The family business, their real estate agency, part of the One Agency group, is a chance for the professional couple to showcase their talents and Mrs Angle says their focus is more on the quality of service they deliver, as opposed to the quantity.

"We feel we have something unique to offer our clients,” she said. "We don't want to be the biggest agency in town, but we will always strive to be the very best by offering communication, honesty and integrity.”

One Agency received 14 per cent of the total votes online, of which there were 2112 individual votes and polling took place over three weeks between Thursday, September 5 and Sunday September 29.

One Agency was also a finalist in the New Business of the Year category.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Adam Madill presents Pete and Keryn Angle from One Agency with the People's Choice Award.
PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Adam Madill presents Pete and Keryn Angle from One Agency with the People's Choice Award.
2019 business awards awards night gympie business gympie chamber of commerce
Gympie Times

