Gympie Central’s colourful gesture for Reconciliation Week
LAST week Gympie Central State School recognised Reconciliation Week honouring the catch phrase “In This Together”.
MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Find out how this Gympie business is beating the odds
Gympie crowns their takeaway kings and queens
COVID-19 claims another Gympie event
Gympie Central students took part in a number of activities, including cultural learnings, sharing of poems, songs and Dreamtime stories.
Students created a Sea of Hands to signify the people’s movement for reconciliation.
The first Sea of hands was created as a powerful, physical representation of the citizen’s statement on native title in 1997. It was recognised as the largest public art installation in Australia at the time.
Students enjoyed taking part in these activities and appreciated the importance of Reconciliation Week.