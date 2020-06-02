Menu
Gympie Central School students dug deep to create a colourful, heartfelt gesture of respect for Reconciliation Week last week.
News

Gympie Central’s colourful gesture for Reconciliation Week

Donna Jones
2nd Jun 2020 12:00 AM
LAST week Gympie Central State School recognised Reconciliation Week honouring the catch phrase “In This Together”.

Gympie Central students took part in a number of ­activities, including cultural learnings, sharing of poems, songs and Dreamtime stories.

Central State School captains (from left) Edith Stretch, Rose McLaughlin, Rae-Leigh Webber and Hannah Elliott pose with the sea of hands the students created for Reconciliation Week.
Students created a Sea of Hands to signify the people’s movement for reconciliation.

The first Sea of hands was created as a powerful, physical representation of the citizen’s statement on native title in 1997. It was recognised as the largest public art installation in Australia at the time.

Students enjoyed taking part in these activities and appreciated the importance of Reconciliation Week.

