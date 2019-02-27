Gympie central sports venue to get $650k change rooms

BIG NEWS: The Albert Park master plan. Gympie Regional Council is expected to endorse new $650,000 change rooms for the park at today's meeting.

BIG NEWS: The Albert Park master plan. Gympie Regional Council is expected to endorse new $650,000 change rooms for the park at today's meeting.

ALBERT Park could get a new change room by the middle of the year if Gympie Regional Council's plan to move funding from Kybong Airport is given a green light.

The council is expected to endorse the new facility at today's meeting, provided the State Government also signs off on moving money away from the airport to the park.

Their approval is needed as the funding was granted under Works for Queensland.

The Gympie Hammers are going to have a new change room. JAMES LOOSE

Councillors chose to shift the funding in December; but given the now "compressed” time frame five suppliers of pre-fabricated buildings were asked to quote on the job.

Landmark Products' tender of $701,000 was the only offer returned.

The company worked on the Victory Heights Trail Network amenities building, and the council negotiated the price down to $650,000.

Change rooms are not the only Albert Park issue on today's agenda.

Albert Park is set to win thanks to the council's decision to relocate funding from the Kybong Airport. Renee Albrecht

The future of the park's on-site caretaker is up in the air.

The Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy told the council a year ago that using the land for residential purposes breached their land use rights. The caretaker was given until the end of last year to vacate the property.

The role had been a fixture at the park since 1989.

The council has asked for this to be changed but has been told there are several issues to be addressed including public liability.

Albert Park. Renee Albrecht

In other news, Cr Hilary Smerdon is asking for an independent assessor to examine the region's roads "in light of the never ending complaints”.

Cr Smerdon notes his motion is an extension of one Cr Dan Stewart made last December, but council staff said it actually conflicts with it instead.

The report notes the council's current road maintenance levels are based on Transport and Main Roads' criteria.

Another motion from Cr Smerdon is asking for the controversial $6.50 waste treatment reporting app to be scrapped.