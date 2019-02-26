Menu
There is a $10,000 major prize to be drawn, as well as $45,000 in instant win gift cards to give away. AAP/JOEL CARRETT
Gympie Central shoppers could win $10,000 in cash splash

Shelley Strachan
26th Feb 2019 12:13 PM
THIS autumn at Gympie Central shoppers have a chance to shop and win, with a $10,000 major prize to be drawn, as well as $45,000 in instant win gift cards to give away.

The competition is open to any customer who makes a purchase at Gympie Central between March 1 and March 28.

Every customer will be given a game card to enter the national draw, each time they make a purchase - it doesn't matter how big or small.

"One lucky customer will be able to enjoy the $10k cash splash to be drawn before the Easter break, but there are plenty of chances for customers to win instantly at Gympie Central,” said spokeswoman Jenine Rogers.

Every game card will include a unique code which customers can use to enter online when they sign up via the website www.shopwin.com.au or in-centre using one of the designated competition iPads.

"We know Gympie Central is a local hub for our customers and we're looking forward to bringing our community together for an opportunity to shop on us,” Mrs Rogers said.

For more information on how to enter, and for terms and conditions, head to www.gympiecentral.com.au.

Alcohol and tobacco products not included.

