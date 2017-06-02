Gympie Cemetery offers natural burials

BACK TO NATURE: This area next to the lake in Gympie Cemetery has beeN set aside for natural burials.

"GREEN” burials are now an option at the Gympie Cemetery.

A spokesman for the cemetery Board of Trustees said an area has been set aside next to the facility's lake for natural burials.

"Only coffins made of natural materials such as wicker or cardboard are permitted in this area,” the spokesman said. "Graves are not marked, they are located using the Gympie Cemetery Mapping System.

"Natural burials allow the coffin and contents to decompose naturally into the ground.

"The area is a beautiful and lasting memorial for loved ones to visit.”

The spokesman said the Tree of Life at the cemetery now has leaves, with families who scattered ashes commemorating the lives of their loved ones.

"One lady has added her own leaf to ensure her position in the future,” he said.

Inquiries to Gympie Cemetery Trust Office on 5482 2199.