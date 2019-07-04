Gympie CBD traffic lights back on after unexplained outage

The Nash St-Monkland St lights have gone out.

The Nash St-Monkland St lights have gone out. Josh Preston

UPDATE 4pm

The traffic lights now seem to be operational after a mysterious outage which kept them inactive for hours.

Gympie Regional Council have not responded to queries about how long the lights were out, when they were fixed or the cause of the outage.

UPDATE 1:30pm

Gympie Regional Council say they're not sure when the dysfunctional Nash St-Monkland St intersection traffic lights will be repaired.

A council spokeswoman said the cause of the outage, which has been in effect since before midday, has also not been determined.

"RoadTek is the maintenance contractor for our traffic signals,” the spokeswoman said.

"They've been notified of the outage.

"We are unsure why the traffic signals have stopped working and, as a result, cannot advise when they will be repaired.

"We aren't aware of any other traffic signal outages at this time.”

EARLIER

Gympie Regional Council are aware of an outage at the Nash St-Monkland St intersection traffic lights.

The lights have reportedly been out of action since before midday.

A source from the Gympie Police Station said a crew had inspected the situation and deemed it not dangerous enough to warrant manual traffic direction.

The source said police had made the council aware of the outage.

More as it comes to hand.