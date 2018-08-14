Gympie CBD revamp: why heritage values must be saved

Letters to the Editor

Upper Mary Street

I AM very interested to see what council does in upper Mary Street as I was an alderman on the Gympie City Council when the beautification of Mary Street was carried out.

In those days council was very interested in working within a budget the ratepayer could afford. Consequently, we decided to leave the upper section to be dealt with when we had more money to do it.

Upper Mary Street back in the day

The Gympie City Council engineer and myself went to Brisbane to select some items to make Mary Street more beautiful and took to council the cost of big square planter boxes for the footpath and hanging basket for the Town Hall. These were installed.

Upper Mary Street in 2014

In time, some people objected to them and whinged they caused a parking problem and so they were taken away.

The same happened to the posts on the footpath that had been used to tie up horses in the old mining days.

READY TO UPGRADE: The concepts for the Mary St revitalisation show a host of changes. Gympie Regional Council

Upper Mary Street is considered to be of heritage value because of the old buildings there and it must be kept in mind that any trees planted in that section should not hinder the view from the other side of the street.

How Upper Mary Street will look after the upgrade

If council is going to keep saying we have heritage value for the tourist trade, we must look after our heritage and not blindly follow modern trends so that we are look-alike versions of other places.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M,

Gympie

End the suffering

YET again a major opinion poll reveals overwhelming support for voluntary assisted dying laws to be available to terminally ill people to ensure they do not face unnecessary suffering at the end of their life.

The national Newspoll taken this month shows 79% support for VAD.

The poll showed overwhelming support for voluntary assisted dying regardless of how people vote, a fact the Labor government and LNP opposition needs to recognise.

Premier Palaszczuk says she is open to an inquiry into voluntary assisted dying and mentions the Qld Law Reform Commission in that regard. She also says VAD is "a very emotional issue for a lot of people" and that comment alone should be sufficient reason for this important social issue to be examined by an inquiry conducted by an all-party committee of the Queensland Parliament.

Our elected MPs are the lawmakers for our state and should examine the issue themselves, not an unelected body like the QLRC whose primary task is the detailed technical drafting or redrafting of legislation.

Queenslanders like their fellow Australians support voluntary assisted dying as an option alongside others such as palliative care to ensure the terminally ill have a real choice at the end of life.

The sooner the Qld Parliament starts examining this issue and takes action, the sooner the suffering of so many people will end.

David Muir,

Chair, the Clem Jones Trust