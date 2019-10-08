Menu
CLOSED: The front entrance of the Gold City Stage Carpark remains closed to due asbestos concerns. A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said the carpark could remain closed for the next 24 hours until testing is finalised.
News

Gympie CBD carpark level shut due to safety concerns

Philippe Coquerand
by
8th Oct 2019 12:40 PM
VANDALIST have destroyed six panels at a popular Gympie carpark over the weekend which is now closed due to asbestos concerns.

Levels 1 and 2 of the Gold City Stage Car park on Nash Street is expected to be shut for the next 24 hours until testing is finalised,” a Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said.

Six panels have been kicked out at the Gold City Stage Carpark on Nash Street over the weekend.
"The panels will be replaced and a work schedule produced, however until the testing results are returned, council do not have a confirmed date for reopening of the car park.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The empty carpark on level 1.
A Gympie resident who wished to remain anonymous said the carpark was newly built in the last five years and was concerned that it could contain asbestos.

"Structures nowadays should not have asbestos,” he said.

The Gold City Stage Carpark accommodates Mary Street Traders and the general public.

The area remains closed off.
Gympie Times

