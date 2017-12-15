Menu
Gympie Cats women enter Wide Bay competition

EXPANSION: Tahlia Little (centre) and the Gympie Cats women's team will now play in the Wide Bay competition.
EXPANSION: Tahlia Little (centre) and the Gympie Cats women's team will now play in the Wide Bay competition. Leeroy Todd
by Rowan Schindler

AFL: The Gympie Cats will enter a women's team into the Wide Bay Competition for the 2018 season, club management says.

Gympie Cats president Jason Bromilow said the competition would work well.

"Women are going into the Wide Bay comp, which is good,” Bromilow said.

"It's a shortened season, like what the AFLW are doing, from February to March.

"If it's successful they'll do it again in August.”

Bromilow said the Wide Bay competition would offer less travel and better kick- off times than last season.

"It's certainly going to save a lot of travel,” he said.

"Last year they had to travel a fair way.

"Instead of going all the way to the Gold Coast they'll go to Hervey Bay or Bundaberg.

"Start times are probably the most important things, because a lot of the women work.

"We would have some of the games start at 2pm and a lot of them couldn't turn up.

"It's going to help. I bet there's a few ladies from other codes who want to give it a go.”

Bromilow said training would start mid- January.

"Around the Thursday 18th, we'll start training with juniors one night a week,” he said.

"The men and women will try for two days a week starting at 6pm.

"We haven't formalised a date yet but it will be middle of January because they start playing games six weeks later.

"They'll need some sort of pre-season.

"We are pretty confident we'll get 20-25 ladies who'll want to play AFL.

"We had about the same last year, so that'll be good.”

Bromilow will meet again with governing bodies to discuss fielding more than one men's team.

"It's pretty up in the air at the moment,” he said.

"We're hoping we can try and field two sides, an As and Bs,” he said.

"We'll know more soon as to what AFL Queensland are wanting and what numbers.”

The Cats are aiming to field an under-13 girls, under-15 girls, under-12 boys, under-14 boys, under-15 boys, women's senior, and two senior men's sides.

AFL Queensland will appoint a Regional Development Officer, who will cover Coolum, Noosa and through to Gympie.

"That's a job the AFL have created because they see potential here,” Bromilow said.

"They'll work with the schools and hopefully that flows through to club.

"It should be a good year, we're obviously looking forward to it.”

