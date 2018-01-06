Gympie Cats unveil new coaching team

AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats have unveiled their new coaching staff for 2018, with Victorian natives, head coach Courtney Findlay and assistant Scott English, tasked with leading the club.

At a meeting held at the office of major sponsor, The Property Shop, yesterday afternoon, Gympie Cats president Jason Bromilow introduced the two coaches assigned with guiding the club and heralded the intention to turn the Gold City club into the envy of the region.

"We want to get a culture going and build AFL in the town and region," Bromilow said. "These two men will play a vital role in building the club."

Courtney Findlay, 32, brings a wealth of experience earned in Victorian competitions, most notably in Ballarat, Albury, Myrtleford and Culcairn as well as time spent in the TAC Cup.

"Our goal will be towards improving performance, building the ranks of players, developing the kids and raising the general awareness of AFL," Findlay said.

"We want to create a bit of buzz about the club, if we could, build it to be something everyone can be involved with."

Findlay's 16 years of senior level experience fits well with his new assistant coach Scott English, who bring another 14 years.

Together, the club has 30 years of combined senior level Victorian Aussie Rules experience which will undoubtedly rub off on the younger Gympie players.

English most recently plied his trade with Ellinbank and joins Findlay in the move to Gympie.

Both men will also take to the field, with Findlay centre forward and English in midfield.

"The (Gympie Cats) field is top notch, I can't wait to run out there," English said.

"It's a great set-up and the clubs direction will mean it will only get better."

Gympie Cats assistant coach Scott English and head coach Courtney Findlay. Rowan Schindler

Bromilow said the coaching appointments signal the move towards building a bigger and better club.

"It's exciting times," Bromilow said. "We'll be having plenty of function and plenty of opportunities for the public to come down and get amongst it, sample it."

"From that the members will increase," Findlay said.

The club also welcomed back major sponsors, The Property Shop and the Great Eastern Motel.

"Without our sponsors it wouldn't be possible for any of this," Bromilow said.

The senior team will hold a meet and greet on Friday, January 12, at the Gympie Cats clubhouse at 6pm for all interested senior players.

The junior and senior sign-on day is scheduled for February 3, from 10am-2pm at 6 Mile Oval, Bruce Highway, Gympie.