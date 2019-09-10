Gympie Cats U12s make it 3 in a row

Gympie Cats under-12s winning three premierships in a row. (not in order) Coach Luke Hamilton, team manager Tm Mathison, captain William Davies, Mathew Stegemann, Fred Hamilton, Bryson Cottom, Max Kirsopp, Tye Willis, Cody Mathison, Elliot Nolan, Cohan Lowe, Mitchell Hill, Patrick Bourke, Jason, Ogden, Archie Baltzer, Bailee Green, Flynn Nolan, Aralia Scammell, Tom Stegemann, Jacob Osborne, Jaxon Warren, Dylan Mathison and Copper Creighton.

Gympie Cats under-12s winning three premierships in a row. (not in order) Coach Luke Hamilton, team manager Tm Mathison, captain William Davies, Mathew Stegemann, Fred Hamilton, Bryson Cottom, Max Kirsopp, Tye Willis, Cody Mathison, Elliot Nolan, Cohan Lowe, Mitchell Hill, Patrick Bourke, Jason, Ogden, Archie Baltzer, Bailee Green, Flynn Nolan, Aralia Scammell, Tom Stegemann, Jacob Osborne, Jaxon Warren, Dylan Mathison and Copper Creighton.

Photos View Photo Gallery

AUSSIE RULES: "When people are cheering the behinds, you know it is an exciting game”. It was a battle for the Sunshine Coast AFL Under-12 title last Sunday, but the Gympie Cats beat Kawana in an arm wrestle.

The Cats edged out Kawana 1.7(13) to 1.(4)10 in extra time to claim their third consecutive premiership.

Scores were level at full-time, but the Cats managed to kick three behinds in extra time.

Mitchell Hill in the headgear, Bailee Green with the ball and Fred in the background.

"I have never seen a game like it,” team manager Tim Mathison said.

"When people are cheering the behinds, you know it is an exciting game. It was very thrilling but no team dominated in the grand final, they had to wrestle their way to win. You could not take your eyes off the match.

MORE:

- GALLERY: Gympie Cats U12s looking to make it three straight

- Young gun Gympie Cats centre wins best and fairest

- The gun Gympie Cats teams hungry for finals footy

"I did not know they were going to win but I did not think they were going to lose either.”

In a champion effort from their captain, ruckman William 'Billy' Davies was dubbed the Best on Ground.

William Davies.

"Kawana watched him during our preliminary final and tried to shut him down but he just ploughed right through them and tackled them out of the game,” Mathison said.

"Billy was the difference between winning and losing, he got the ball to move to where it needed to go.”

Highlight of the game was defending the lead after getting the points in extra time.

Jaxon Warren, William Davies, Matthew Stegemann, Mitchell Hill and Patrick Bourke.

"Our only goal was by Mat (Stegemann) he was fantastic in the back,” he said.

"When we had the wind at our back in the second and fourth quarters Mat was able to kick. But he made a lot of tackles and marks in the dying minutes to save the match.

"We are very proud of the boys. It was a very clean game there was no rubbish from either team.”