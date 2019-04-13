Gympie Cats to unfurl premiership flag on home ground today

A BRUISED and battered Gympie Cats side will take to the field for their first home game of the QFA Division 3 season today against the ladder-leading Wynnum Vikings.

Coach Dave "Tinners” Carroll said some Cats players were carrying injury niggles out of last week's hard-fought, season-opening victory away from home against the Moreton Bay Lions.

The Cats will unveil their 2018 AFL Wide Bay premiership flag before the first bounce at Ray Warren Oval on what will go down as a special day in the club's history.

Gympie Cats v Wynnum Vikings, Ray Warren Oval, 2pm today.

