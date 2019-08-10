Gympie Cats set for farewell home game this afternoon

THE Gympie Cats will play their final home game of the QFA season against Ipswich this afternoon.

The Cats, who endured a miserable 202-point loss to Moorooka last week, will need a miracle to knock off the third-placed Eagles.

Joel Perry-Warren was the only Cat who managed to register a major on the scoreboard in the first term, but his side could only manage three points for the rest of the game as they crumbled to their most humiliating defeat of the season.

Coaches Jason Kent and Glenn Warren will be hoping for a positive send-off for season 2019 as the club looks ahead to its second year in the QFA.

The first bounce is set for 2pm this afternoon at Ray Warren Oval.