Gympie Cats not up to scratch

Rowan Schindler and Matthew McInerney | 16th May 2017 8:00 AM
BIG LEAP: Gympie's Steele Porter shows his aeiral prowess with a big leap during the Cats 52-86 loss to the Bay Power at Six Mile Oval on Saturday.
BIG LEAP: Gympie's Steele Porter shows his aeiral prowess with a big leap during the Cats 52-86 loss to the Bay Power at Six Mile Oval on Saturday.

AUSTRALIAN RULES: The Gympie Cats were overpowered by 34 points when they came up against Bay Power at Six Mile Oval on Saturday.

The Urangan club kicked 13 goals on its way to the dominant 7.10-52 to 13.8-86 victory on the Gympie home soil.

Gympie Cats coach Glenn Warren said his team was not up to scratch on the day.

"As much as I am disappointed, I am not that disappointed,” he said.

"A lot of the boys weren't quite on the game.

"It all just comes back to fitness. A few blokes are carrying a few niggly injuries.

"We've just got to learn to push back behind the footy.”

Warren said it was a matter of getting back up and into training.

"We'll train this week and get back to it,” he said.

"Losing is a bad habit, and we want to lose that bad habit. That's footy, mate.

"The boys want to win, and it's not too far away.

"We can only improve. We'll get there.”

Power coach Michael Gay said his side dropped off late in the Gympie encounter but regained their composure to finish strong.

"Absolutely, it's different to last year,” Gay said.

"We went to Breathe Health Club and did a program with them in the off-season. It's made a big difference. They've been able to run out games which we didn't as well last year.”

Robert McCormack, who played on the wing, was considered one of the Power's best on ground, while Matt Schlein shone at ruck.

Schlein replaced Damon Oakley in the ruck and, given his performance, Gay said he could remain there until Oakley returned.

"Rob was relentless all day, his second and third efforts were amazing. He kept going.”

Captain Josh Wheeler, Glenn Krohn, Matt Saunders and Nick Bennetts were also mentioned.

Despite the positives, Gay said his side allowed the Cats time to recover in the third quarter.

"We dropped off them, we started to get a bit loose,” Gay said.

The Cats have a bye this weekend, but will look to pounce back after the break against Maroochydore at Six Mile Oval on May 26.

Gympie Times

Topics:  afl bay power gympie gympie cats australian football club gympie sport urangan

