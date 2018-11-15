Menu
GYMPIE'S CHAMPS: The Gympie Cats celebrate after capturing the 2018 AFL Wide Bay Premiership.
Gympie Cats make the move into a new league

Rebecca Singh
15th Nov 2018 4:45 PM
AUSSIE RULES: The Gympie Cats will turn their back on the AFL Wide Bay competition next season and join Division 3 of the Queensland Football Association, playing nine games away and nine in Gympie.

AFL Queensland released a statement last month confirming this year's Wide Bay premiers had been granted a provisional licence to enter the QFA competition for 2020.

Cats celebrate with Bronzen Rowlands after kicking a goal.
Cats' president Jason Bromilow said the club had successfully appealed against an earlier decision against the team making the move south.

"If we want to be successful as a club we have to move south,” he said.

Gympie Cats president Jason Bromilow.
"More than half of our players come from south of Gympie, so the move makes sense.”

"We would have nine home games and nine away games,” Bromilow said.

"The supporters would get to see a high quality of football being played and everyone is excited.”

