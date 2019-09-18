Gympie Cats junior takes out top gong

AUSSIE RULES: Gympie Cats player Willow Scammell's hard work and dedication to the club has been recognised.

She was dubbed the 2019 AFL Queensland Sunshine Coast EXIMM Junior Club Person of 2019 and said it came as a surprise.

"I honestly did not expect to get an award for being a volunteer and helping out,” she said.

"It is great to get appreciation for that.”

This was the 15-year-old's first season not playing because there was not enough numbers but Scammell has been working behind the scenes.

"I help out on the game days, work in the canteen and also helping Jodie Jones (Cats women's player) coach the under-13 girls,” she said.

"I was their runner and helped take the water bottles out on the field and occasionally help them train and also get the girls warmed up before their games.”

The Gympie Nash student said she found purpose helping the club despite not playing.

"It gives me something to look forward to on a Tuesday and Thursday and I still have footy to look forward to on the weekends,” she said.

"I was so happy when Jodie and the girls essentially let me be a part of the team by helping out.”

Scammell said more young people should volunteer.

"You put yourself out there purely to help someone else out, it feels amazing especially when you get recognised,” she said.

"I think more people should volunteer.

"You feel great and you don't realise how much you have actually helped someone out.

"I have been able to see so many other people like the parents and umpires who give up their time and I have even more respect for my club.”

There are plenty of people who work tirelessly behind the scenes and when the club team celebrates a victory Scammell said you feel just as much apart of the team as the players.

"It comes to the end of the year and they are holding their head high and it is great to see that and you feel a part of that,” she said.