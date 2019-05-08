Gympie Cats immortalise founder with new unveiling

SPECIAL DAY: The Gympie Cats have renamed their clubhouse the John McMullan Complex in honour of the club's founder.

SPECIAL DAY: The Gympie Cats have renamed their clubhouse the John McMullan Complex in honour of the club's founder. Troy Jegers

AFL: An historic afternoon at Ray Warren Oval saw the Gympie Cats honour the man who started it all, by naming their clubhouse the John McMullan Complex on Saturday.

McMullan founded the Cats in 1969 with the desire of bringing an alternative sporting option to rugby league for juniors and seniors alike, and shortly after a keen mix of players were chasing the Sherrin at Columbia Oval, now known as the One Mile Ovals.

The Gympie Cats unveil the John McMullan Complex in honour of the club's founder and first president. Contributed

The dedication, shortly before the Cats of today ran out to play against Kedron, came in the 50th year of the club's existence and now has him immortalised at the oval alongside its namesake, his good friend Ray Warren.

McMullan's son Terry, now the bar manager at the Cats, said the unveiling was due recognition of his father's life's work for a sport he loved.

"The family would like to say we are honoured and humbled that the club has chosen to express itself in this way, and Dad would be extremely honoured as well,” he said.

"In a historic sense he was one of the first pioneers of the sport outside capital cities.

"He would be rapt to see the development of the club, and to see how it has grown and continues to grow.”

The Gympie Cats unveil the John McMullan Complex in honour of the club's founder and first president. Contributed

McMullan passed away in 1993, but current Cats president Jason Bromilow said his legacy would never be forgotten.

"It was fantastic to see his family at the club to cut the ribbon, and to see him go alongside his best mate,” Bromilow said. "This football club and football in Gympie would not be the same without him.”